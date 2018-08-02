Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,653 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.4% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Stryker worth $32,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 86,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of Stryker opened at $164.50 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $137.70 and a 1 year high of $179.84. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stryker to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.15.

In other Stryker news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $832,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,675 shares in the company, valued at $16,920,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.