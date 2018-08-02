Stryker Co. (SYK) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,105,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $186,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 37,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,740,000 after acquiring an additional 133,464 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $832,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,920,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $165.00 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $137.70 and a 52 week high of $179.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Stryker from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.15.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

