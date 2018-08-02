Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) Major Shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk Acquires 70,000 Shares

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $326,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associates L.L.C. Cdk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 27th, Associates L.L.C. Cdk bought 399,100 shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $1,923,662.00.

On Thursday, July 19th, Associates L.L.C. Cdk bought 14,000 shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $69,720.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Associates L.L.C. Cdk bought 55,500 shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $275,280.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Associates L.L.C. Cdk bought 11,200 shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $55,664.00.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma traded down $0.10, reaching $5.00, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,485. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.25). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 1,224.30% and a negative net margin of 1,032.62%. The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 1,130.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 41,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,432,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 522,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 36,160 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBBP. BidaskClub cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Strongbridge Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

