Strayer Education (STRA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Shares of Strayer outperformed its industry so far this year. Earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019 have remained unchanged in the past 30 days. The company’s convenient, accessible and flexible educational programs are designed to meet the educational needs of working adults. Strayer University is lowering the cost of programs to enhance their affordability. Importantly, Strayer and Capella decided to merge in an all-stock deal of equal transactions, expected to close in the third quarter of 2018. Post completion, Strayer’s shareholders will own approximately 52% of the combined company. The merger is expected to ensure student success, positive employment outcomes and be accretive to Strayer’s earnings by 20-25% by 2019. However, tuition cuts and an unfavorable mix of students toward lower undergraduate tuition have resulted in declining revenue per student over the past few quarters.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STRA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Strayer Education in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Strayer Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.50.

Strayer Education traded down $9.82, reaching $121.74, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 7,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,913. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. Strayer Education has a 12-month low of $76.40 and a 12-month high of $132.01.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.65 million. Strayer Education had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 4.27%. Strayer Education’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Strayer Education will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Strayer Education news, insider Brian W. Jones sold 3,600 shares of Strayer Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $373,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,627.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Brock sold 4,100 shares of Strayer Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $450,631.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,134 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Strayer Education during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Strayer Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strayer Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Strayer Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strayer Education by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strayer Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

