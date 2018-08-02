Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $119,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $128,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jennifer Li purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,359.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $8,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 660,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,173,714.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International opened at $85.54 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76. The stock has a market cap of $134.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup set a $90.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen downgraded Philip Morris International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

