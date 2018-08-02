Store Capital (STOR) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.78-$1.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on STOR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Store Capital in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Store Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Store Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Store Capital alerts:

Store Capital traded up $0.01, hitting $27.42, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 8,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Store Capital has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $125.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Store Capital will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.51%.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,000 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.