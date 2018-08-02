Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.36 Million in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 17.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 17.1% in the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. B. Riley set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.88.

Shares of Snap-on opened at $167.18 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $140.83 and a twelve month high of $185.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $954.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.04 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $6,441,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,421 shares of company stock worth $18,196,767. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

