Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 2nd (AGIO, B4B3, BMW, BOSS, CFMS, COMM, CON, DLG, ENI, EVK)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 2nd:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was given a $125.00 target price by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Metro AG Preference Shares (ETR:B4B3) was given a €11.20 ($13.18) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

was given a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Metro AG Preference Shares (ETR:B4B3) was given a €13.30 ($15.65) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €77.00 ($90.59) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at Cfra. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss AG Common Stock (ETR:BOSS) was given a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss AG Common Stock (ETR:BOSS) was given a €81.00 ($95.29) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) was given a $4.00 target price by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was given a $36.00 price target by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €260.00 ($305.88) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €200.00 ($235.29) price target by analysts at Cfra. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) was given a €18.00 ($21.18) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €17.50 ($20.59) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was given a $57.00 price target by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was given a $7.00 price target by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was given a $69.00 price target by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ING Groep NV (EPA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €14.00 ($16.47) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ING Groep NV (EPA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €12.50 ($14.71) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €3.00 ($3.53) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €3.00 ($3.53) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €3.10 ($3.65) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €3.05 ($3.59) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €86.00 ($101.18) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) was given a $47.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €190.00 ($223.53) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €18.00 ($21.18) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) was given a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) was given a €151.60 ($178.35) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by analysts at Societe Generale. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) was given a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) was given a €25.20 ($29.65) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,000 ($65.69) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) was given a $35.00 target price by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was given a $25.00 target price by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €21.50 ($25.29) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was given a $23.00 price target by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Takeaway.com NV (EPA) (AMS:TKWY) was given a €61.00 ($71.76) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $265.00 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volvo AB Class B (CPH) (STO:VOLV-B) was given a SEK 135 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) was given a €222.00 ($261.18) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) was given a €200.00 ($235.29) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was given a $20.00 price target by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

