Steven Murphy Sells 4,500 Shares of Winmark Co. (WINA) Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) insider Steven Murphy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $651,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,803.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Winmark opened at $146.50 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.87 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.52. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.20.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 38.33%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Port Capital LLC increased its position in Winmark by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Winmark by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Winmark by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Winmark by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Winmark by 424.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

