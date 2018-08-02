Sterlingcoin Price Reaches $0.0589 on Exchanges (SLG)

Sterlingcoin (CURRENCY:SLG) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Sterlingcoin has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sterlingcoin has a total market capitalization of $249,700.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of Sterlingcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sterlingcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0589 or 0.00000799 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000975 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sterlingcoin Coin Profile

Sterlingcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2014. Sterlingcoin’s total supply is 4,241,006 coins. Sterlingcoin’s official Twitter account is @SterlingcoinSLG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sterlingcoin is /r/sterlingcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sterlingcoin’s official website is sterlingcoin.org

Buying and Selling Sterlingcoin

Sterlingcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sterlingcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sterlingcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sterlingcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

