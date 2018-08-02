Sterling Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd.

Sterling Bancorp has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Shares of STL stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $25.65.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $276.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $2,503,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $12,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 14,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $364,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,165 shares of company stock worth $6,086,560. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

