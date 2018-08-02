Stericycle (SRCL) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-4.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45-3.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $883.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.62 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRCL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barrington Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stericycle from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.63.

In other news, CFO Daniel Ginnetti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $353,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Miller sold 95,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $6,194,516.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 257,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,749,594.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,375 shares of company stock worth $13,765,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

