Steneum Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,137.00 (STN)

Steneum Coin (CURRENCY:STN) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Steneum Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Steneum Coin has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steneum Coin has a market capitalization of $107,107.00 and approximately $1,137.00 worth of Steneum Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steneum Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.04 or 0.01022271 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003755 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015586 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012245 BTC.

About Steneum Coin

STN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2017. Steneum Coin’s total supply is 6,081,623 coins and its circulating supply is 2,926,779 coins. Steneum Coin’s official website is www.steneum.com . Steneum Coin’s official Twitter account is @steneumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steneum Coin Coin Trading

Steneum Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steneum Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steneum Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steneum Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steneum Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steneum Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.