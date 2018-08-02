StatPro Group PLC (SOG) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.85

StatPro Group PLC (LON:SOG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SOG opened at GBX 159.50 ($2.10) on Thursday. StatPro Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 188 ($2.47).

In related news, insider Jane Elizabeth Tozer bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £13,350 ($17,540.40).

StatPro Group plc develops, markets, and distributes software, data solutions, and related professional services to the asset management industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers StatPro Revolution, a performance measurement and portfolio analytics platform that provides performance measurement, portfolio analytics and data models, compliance monitoring, and reporting and data extraction options.

