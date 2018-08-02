StatPro Group PLC (SOG) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.85

StatPro Group PLC (LON:SOG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SOG opened at GBX 159.50 ($2.10) on Thursday. StatPro Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 188 ($2.47).

In related news, insider Jane Elizabeth Tozer bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £13,350 ($17,540.40).

About StatPro Group

StatPro Group plc develops, markets, and distributes software, data solutions, and related professional services to the asset management industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers StatPro Revolution, a performance measurement and portfolio analytics platform that provides performance measurement, portfolio analytics and data models, compliance monitoring, and reporting and data extraction options.

Dividend History for StatPro Group (LON:SOG)

