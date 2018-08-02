State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 38,000 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torch Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,202 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 68,554 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 213,611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,422,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX opened at $96.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $98.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.76.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $44,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $195,426.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,495 shares in the company, valued at $7,966,274.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

