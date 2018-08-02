State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $25,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $34.59.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.54 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UCTT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

