State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 500,000 Shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $29,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,331,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,246.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 204,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 189,259 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 853,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,624 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $179,349.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 1,585 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,039.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International opened at $28.51 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.38. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

