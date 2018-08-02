State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $300,000 Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWO. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment opened at $15.47 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 72.16% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $97.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were issued a $0.1584 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 11.78%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

TWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “$15.84” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Brad Farrell sold 9,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $154,971.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Roth sold 16,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $250,992.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 728,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,925 shares of company stock worth $449,784 in the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

