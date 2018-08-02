State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 38.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Graham were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 222,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,040,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,458,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,141,000 after buying an additional 29,971 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,262,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $553.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Graham Holdings Co has a one year low of $536.90 and a one year high of $625.45.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $3.46. The business had revenue of $659.44 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 12.14%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 18th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.22, for a total transaction of $903,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,660,840.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels.

