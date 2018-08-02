State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 7,630 Shares of QEP Resources Inc (QEP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QEP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in QEP Resources by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,566,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,073 shares during the period. Talara Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 42.3% in the first quarter. Talara Capital Management LLC now owns 4,043,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,586,000 after buying an additional 1,202,507 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 3,131.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,221,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after buying an additional 1,183,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 828.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after buying an additional 805,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the first quarter worth about $7,343,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $12.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QEP Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of QEP stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. QEP Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that QEP Resources Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

