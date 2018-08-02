Standex Int’l Corp. (SXI) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 408.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Standex Int’l worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,677,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,944,000 after purchasing an additional 105,572 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex Int’l opened at $102.90 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.50. Standex Int’l Corp. has a twelve month low of $89.40 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). Standex Int’l had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

In related news, Director Gerald H. Fickenscher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,330.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. William Blair started coverage on Standex Int’l in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. B. Riley set a $125.00 target price on Standex Int’l and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Standex Int’l from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standex Int’l currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, coolers and freezers, ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, countertop merchandisers, cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, deep fryers, baking equipment, pump systems, and display cases.

