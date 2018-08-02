Standard Motor Products (SMP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Standard Motor’s reported second-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, both earnings and revenues came in lower than the prior year quarter figure. Also, over a year, shares of Standard Motor have underperformed the industry it belongs to. The company’s Temperature Control segment witnessed more than 10% year-over-year decline in revenues in the first half of fiscal 2018. Also, Engine Management gross margin is under strain mainly due to the cost of the plant moves.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SMP. ValuEngine cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. CL King cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Motor Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $47.65 on Monday. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $51.80. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.05). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $286.64 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,496,000 after purchasing an additional 35,359 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 44.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 344,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 105,406 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth approximately $11,709,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 19,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

