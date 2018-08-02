Stamps.com (STMP) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.15-11.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.69 million.

Shares of Stamps.com traded up $21.65, hitting $279.95, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 30,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,478. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $148.25 and a 12-month high of $285.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.58. Stamps.com had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $139.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $252.00.

In other news, insider Sebastian Buerba sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.80, for a total transaction of $631,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 3,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.13, for a total transaction of $1,076,727.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,344.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,076 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,622. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.