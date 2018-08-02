Stag Industrial (STAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $85.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.32 million.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $27.74 on Thursday. Stag Industrial has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.1183 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stag Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,591,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,515,000 after buying an additional 204,040 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,304,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,966,000 after buying an additional 27,078 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,276,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,382,000 after buying an additional 733,050 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,783,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,856,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,414,000 after buying an additional 194,171 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (the ?Company?) is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

