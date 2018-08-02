St. James’s Place plc (STJ) Declares GBX 18.49 Dividend

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.49 ($0.24) per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 1,122 ($14.74) on Thursday. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,008 ($13.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,279.50 ($16.81).

A number of analysts have commented on STJ shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,379 ($18.12) to GBX 1,387 ($18.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,410 ($18.53) to GBX 1,350 ($17.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,310 ($17.21) to GBX 1,430 ($18.79) in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. St. James’s Place has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,367.91 ($17.97).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

