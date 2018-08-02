Square (SQ) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nomura increased their target price on Square from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Buckingham Research downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Square from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Square stock opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -668.60 and a beta of 4.15. Square has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $73.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $385.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.99 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $22,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 468,223 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,133.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $889,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,235,315 shares of company stock valued at $75,109,806. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Square by 1,725.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Square by 1,476.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

