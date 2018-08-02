Square (SQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Square (NYSE:SQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $385.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.99 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Square updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08-0.10 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $0.42-0.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 360,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -668.60 and a beta of 4.15. Square has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $73.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Square to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Square from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Square to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Square from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Square from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $935,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 559,200 shares in the company, valued at $34,860,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $26,284,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 472,175 shares in the company, valued at $31,026,619.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,235,315 shares of company stock worth $75,109,806 over the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,818,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in Square by 82.2% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 2,540,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,219 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Square by 121.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,523,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 836,256 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,131,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Square by 20.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,347,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,906,000 after purchasing an additional 752,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

