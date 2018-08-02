SPX Flow (FLOW) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research downgraded SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of SPX Flow in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SPX Flow in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut SPX Flow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

SPX Flow opened at $42.90 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. SPX Flow has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $54.92.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $531.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.58 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPX Flow in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 1,203.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.