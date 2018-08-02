SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) CEO Sells $853,300.00 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $853,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,352 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,406.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SPSC traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,509. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.98, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.72.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Benchmark raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.
