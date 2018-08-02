SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) CEO Sells $853,300.00 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $853,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,352 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,406.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SPSC traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,509. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.98, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 78.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.3% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 553,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 38,323 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 42.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Benchmark raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

