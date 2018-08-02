SproutsExtreme Achieves Market Capitalization of $267,783.00 (SPEX)

SproutsExtreme (CURRENCY:SPEX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One SproutsExtreme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SproutsExtreme has a market cap of $267,783.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SproutsExtreme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SproutsExtreme has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SproutsExtreme alerts:

Altcoin (ALT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00258965 BTC.

Version (V) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002205 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015535 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000197 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000545 BTC.

About SproutsExtreme

SproutsExtreme is a coin. SproutsExtreme’s total supply is 2,866,607,586 coins. SproutsExtreme’s official Twitter account is @SproutsExtreme

Buying and Selling SproutsExtreme

SproutsExtreme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SproutsExtreme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SproutsExtreme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SproutsExtreme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SproutsExtreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SproutsExtreme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.