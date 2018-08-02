Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
SPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.74.
SPR opened at $88.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $105.20.
In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total value of $714,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 86,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth $70,804,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 352,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,257,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,989.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 88,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 84,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 87.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.
