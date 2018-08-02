Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

SPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.74.

SPR opened at $88.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $105.20.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total value of $714,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 86,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth $70,804,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 352,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,257,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,989.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 88,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 84,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 87.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

