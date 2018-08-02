Spire (SR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Spire (NYSE:SR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.27 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 11.37%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Spire updated its FY18 guidance to $3.65-3.75 EPS.

Shares of Spire stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,230. Spire has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $82.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Spire alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Spire’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Spire from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spire from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.