SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Stake Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 508.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,618 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $31,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38,483.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,337,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,844 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 490,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,605,000 after purchasing an additional 233,851 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,447,000 after purchasing an additional 42,160 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31,325.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 284,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 283,186 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 276,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust opened at $359.92 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $307.28 and a 52 week high of $366.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0098 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

