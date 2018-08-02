SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) Holdings Lifted by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 1.4% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $139,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,508. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $101.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

