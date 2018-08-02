SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.16. 745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,799. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $37.32.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

