SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.16. 745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,799. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $37.32.
SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
