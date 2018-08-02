SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 92,569.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,335,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315,847 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,438,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,736,000 after purchasing an additional 164,858 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.8% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,202,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,194,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,211,000 after purchasing an additional 321,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 845,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,407,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $115.14 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

