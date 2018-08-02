SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Holdings Reduced by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,319 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 441,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 63.8% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares opened at $115.15 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $115.12 and a 12-month high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

