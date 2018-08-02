SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) Position Cut by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust opened at $253.11 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $215.73 and a twelve month high of $265.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.3179 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

