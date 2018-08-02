Spdr Dj Wilshire Large Cap Etf (SPLG) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Spdr Dj Wilshire Large Cap Etf (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,103 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spdr Dj Wilshire Large Cap Etf were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Spdr Dj Wilshire Large Cap Etf by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,448,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,931,000 after purchasing an additional 263,723 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spdr Dj Wilshire Large Cap Etf in the 1st quarter worth about $53,354,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spdr Dj Wilshire Large Cap Etf in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,231,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spdr Dj Wilshire Large Cap Etf in the 1st quarter worth about $43,629,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spdr Dj Wilshire Large Cap Etf by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,552,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $32.94 on Thursday. Spdr Dj Wilshire Large Cap Etf has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $33.54.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

