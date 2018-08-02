SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (IPE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2363 per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.
Shares of NYSEARCA IPE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,890. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $57.26.
About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF
