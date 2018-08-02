SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (IPE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2363 per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,890. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $57.26.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF alerts:

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.