SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF (BIL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF (BMV:BIL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1349 per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of BMV:BIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.46. SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF has a 12-month low of $1,603.40 and a 12-month high of $1,790.00.

