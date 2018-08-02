SpartanNash (SPTN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPTN. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research set a $15.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of SPTN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.51. 165,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $860.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SpartanNash news, insider Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Eidson sold 44,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $1,170,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 196,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,521.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,571. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 754.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

