S&P Global (SPGI) Downgraded to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities cut shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&P Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.93.

SPGI traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.43. 94,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $147.07 and a fifty-two week high of $217.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 333.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total value of $381,256.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,042.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.75, for a total transaction of $791,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,190 shares in the company, valued at $33,852,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,174 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 800.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,042 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in S&P Global by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 20,684.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 165,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 164,237 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

