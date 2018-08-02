Southwest Gas (SWX) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $74.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $76.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWX. ValuEngine cut Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Williams Capital started coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $77.79 on Monday. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $62.53 and a one year high of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $754.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $47,495.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,375.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Chestnut sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $119,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,903 shares of company stock worth $356,889 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 51.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

