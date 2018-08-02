South State (SSB) Earns Hold Rating from Brean Capital

Brean Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SSB. TheStreet lowered South State from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered South State from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. South State currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.35. 3,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. South State has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $94.50.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.03 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. South State’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that South State will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

In other South State news, insider Joe E. Burns sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $45,843.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,812.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Cherry sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $252,223.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,126.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,212 shares of company stock worth $1,531,040. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSB. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of South State by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of South State by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 22,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of South State by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

