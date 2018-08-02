SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR (SONVY) and Trimedyne (TMED) Head to Head Review

SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR (OTCMKTS: SONVY) and Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR alerts:

This table compares SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR and Trimedyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR N/A N/A N/A Trimedyne N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR and Trimedyne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR $2.43 billion 4.96 $354.51 million N/A N/A Trimedyne $4.70 million 0.20 -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Trimedyne.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Trimedyne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR and Trimedyne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Trimedyne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trimedyne has a beta of -1.09, indicating that its share price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Trimedyne does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR beats Trimedyne on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand name; and professional audiological services under the Connect Hearing brand name. Sonova Holding offers its products through a sales and distribution network, which comprise approximately 50 Sonova-owned wholesale companies and 100 independent distributors; and AudioNova retail network of approximately 3,300 locations in 12 markets. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland.

About Trimedyne

Trimedyne, Inc. manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties. The company also provides 80 watt and 30 watt holmium lasers, and side firing laser needles to treat herniated or ruptured spinal discs. In addition, it engages in the provision of services, and rental of lasers and other medical equipment to hospitals and surgery centers on a fee-per-case basis. The company operates in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. It markets its products through commission sales representatives in the United States and independent distributors internationally. Trimedyne, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.