Sonoco Products (SON) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have $63.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “For full-year 2018, Sonoco expects adjusted earnings per share will be $3.27-$3.37, reflecting 19% year-over-year growth at the mid-point. For third-quarter 2018, it projects adjusted earnings per share of 82-88 cents. Sonoco is poised to gain from favorable price/cost relationship due to lower old corrugated containers (OCC) prices. The company will gain also from its pricing initiatives to combat inflation. Further, the company’s agreement to buy remaining interest in the Conitex-Sonoco joint venture will help expand the Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment. Sonoco’s focus on the Grow and Optimize strategy and its strong balance-sheet position remain other growth drivers. The stock has outperformed its industry over the past year.”

SON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a $56.02 rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Shares of Sonoco Products traded down $0.56, reaching $55.75, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,322. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 58.78%.

In related news, CFO Barry L. Saunders sold 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $367,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,458.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Allan H. Mcleland sold 11,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $622,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,062 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5,649.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 756,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,707,000 after acquiring an additional 743,677 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 23.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,169,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,722,000 after acquiring an additional 603,889 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 163.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,595,000 after acquiring an additional 491,419 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 310.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,798,000 after acquiring an additional 293,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 32.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 742,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

