Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Assisted Living Concepts (ALC) Share Price

Headlines about Assisted Living Concepts (NYSE:ALC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Assisted Living Concepts earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the healthcare company an impact score of 48.3663161406427 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE ALC traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged.

About Assisted Living Concepts

Assisted Living Concepts, Inc (ALC), together with its subsidiaries, operates senior living residences in the United States. As of December 31, 2011, the Company operated 211 senior residences in 20 states in the United States totaling 9,325 units and offered residents a supportive, home-like setting and assistance with the activities of daily living.

