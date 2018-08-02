Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (MSD) Share Price

News articles about Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.3541100431687 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt traded down $0.05, hitting $8.83, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,527. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

There is no company description available for MS Emerging Markets Debt Fund.

