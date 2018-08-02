Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Stock Price

Media coverage about Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Simpson Manufacturing earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the construction company an impact score of 47.7469768609123 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

SSD opened at $72.80 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $74.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $308.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.02 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on Simpson Manufacturing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simpson Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

